Rivals Week: The Drumline

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – This week we showed you “The Play”, then we met “The Player.”

And then we went to Ann Arbor and visited “The Fan.”

Today we’re back in East Lansing and visit part of the Michigan State University Marching Band.

The MSU Marching Band has nearly 300 members.

But the thirty-two members of “The Drumline” are the heartbeat of the band.

6 News Chief photographer David Parks takes us inside the drumline and finds out there is more to it than just keeping the beat.