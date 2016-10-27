Another sex abuse lawsuit against USA Gymnastics, former MSU doctor

Related Coverage UPDATE: Michigan Attorney General to review former MSU doctor sex assault claims

LOS ANGELES (AP/WLNS) – A former gymnast on the U.S. women’s national team has become the latest athlete to accuse a longtime team doctor of sexually abusing her.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles claims Dr. Larry Nassar repeatedly sexually abused the now-24-year-old when she was on the team from 2006 to 2011.

Nassar’s attorney didn’t respond to messages Thursday but his lawyer has previously denied abuse allegations by two other gymnasts.

The lawsuit is the first against Nassar to name renowned national team leaders Bela and Martha Karolyi. It says the husband-and-wife team created a toxic environment that allowed the alleged abuse to thrive and that if they didn’t know about it, they should have.

The Karolyis and Indiana-based USA Gymnastics, also named in the lawsuit, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

In early September two former gymnasts, including an Olympic medalists, sued Nassar and USA Gymnastics in California alleging that the doctor molested them during treatments in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Nassar was fired by MSU in September.

At that time the university said that there had been “additional information received that raised serious concerns about Nassar’s compliance with certain employment requirements”.

The university had revealed that in 2014 MSU authorities investigated a complaint of misconduct against Larry Nassar.

The complaint, filed by a recent female MSU graduate at the time, involved an allegation of abuse during a medical procedure. No charges resulted from the investigation.

Nassar has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged. Nassar has also served as team physician for Holt High School gymnastics and Twistars Gymnastics Club.