UPDATE: Michigan Attorney General to review former MSU doctor sex assault claims

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The case of a former gymnastics team doctor accused of sexual assault is going to be reviewed by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

Accusations of sexual abuse have been made against Dr. Larry Nassar, a former associate professor in MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine.

He also was a USA Gymnastics team physician during four Olympic Games.

The investigation comes at the request of Michigan State University Police Chief Jim Dunlap.

It is believed the case may involve multiple jurisdictions in Michigan and possible crossed state lines.

In early September two former gymnasts, including an Olympic medalists, sued Nassar and USA Gymnastics in California alleging that the doctor molested them during treatments in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Nassar was fired by MSU about 3 weeks ago.

At that time the university said that there had been “additional information received that raised serious concerns about Nassar’s compliance with certain employment requirements”.

The university had revealed that in 2014 MSU authorities investigated a complaint of misconduct against Larry Nassar.

The complaint, filed by a recent female MSU graduate at the time, involved an allegation of abuse during a medical procedure. No charges resulted from the investigation.

Nassar had denied any wrongdoing. Nassar has also served as team physician for Holt High School gymnastics and Twistars Gymnastics Club.