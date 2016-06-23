Sweep nets 48 felony suspects in Ingham County

INGHAM CO., Mich (WLNS) – Three days. Seven law enforcement agencies. Sixty people wanted on felony warrants. That combination added up to four dozen arrests earlier this month in Ingham County.

The plan to do a three-day sweep was pulled together by Ingham County Detective Ryan Cramer.

Ingham County Sheriff Gene Wriggelsworth tells 6 News that a list of sixty suspects wanted on various felony warrants, including some violent, was compiled with help from the 1st District Michigan State Police Fugitive team.

Members of that team were joined by officers from the Michigan State University Police, Meridian Township Police, Mason Police, East Lansing Police, Lansing Police and Ingham County Sheriff’s Office on the three-day effort.

When that was completed 48 of the 60 suspects were arrested.

Those arrests cleared a total of 77 warrants, including 38 felonies, 33 misdemeanors and six other outstanding warrants.

