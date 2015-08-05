Vigil for Lansing man: “I didn’t know he touched so many people”

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Michael McKissic II, 23 years old, died early Saturday morning after police say he was shot at a home on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue on Lansing’s south side.

Tonight, friends and family of McKissic held a vigil at the location he was shot, to remember him and ask the public for help, in finding whoever is responsible.

“Michael was loved, Michael was really truly loved,” father of McKissic II said. “He had a good spirit, I knew that he was a good person.. But I didn’t know he touched so many people.. I just didn’t know.”

Dozens of friends and family members of Michael McKissic, the second gathered this evening to remember him after he was shot and killed on Saturday.

A man who they say had a love for fashion, music, and loved his family and friends.

“Mikey was very loving.. he was a special soul as we say,” Michael’s sister, Natasha Hall said.

“I want to bring something positive out of this,” Michael’s father said. “I was explaining to the crowd that I want to start a non-profit organization/foundation named Mikey in his name so that we can start something positive and stop this senseless killing.”

Candles were lit in the neighborhood where he was shot, something McKissic’s father says he hopes will send a message.

“To let everyone know that something negative happened here,” McKissic said. “We’re going to bring something positive from this.”

His sister, Natasha Hall, agreed.

“Stop the violence, It’s too much senseless shootings and stuff going on around here and everything I turn around it’s just a young kids,” Hall said.

And right now, the family of Michael is still searching for answers and want justice for their brother, son, family member, and friend.

“I’m thankful that everybody was able to come across the county and come out and help me start to being to grieve and send him on, Hall said.

“We’re asking anybody that knows anything at all, big or small, to come forward,” Hall said. “It’s hard to know that he’s gone and not know why.”

Police are still searching for a suspect in this shooting.

Call Crimestoppers at 517-483-STOP if you have any information.

Remember, you can remain anonymous.