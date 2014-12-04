Substance Abuse Help

Heroin and Opioid Addiction: Resources and Substance Abuse Programs

Heroin and Opioid Addiction: Daily Support Meetings

Heroin and Opioid Addiction: Family Support Groups

Substance abuse help in Ingham County

Substance abuse help in Jackson County

Jackson Recovery Resource Center

Born Free (Jackson)

Henry Ford Allegiance Health

The Recovery Village Heroin addiction information

Drug Drop Off Locations

Gas Prices

Local Lansing Prices

Power Outages:

Lansing Board of Water and Light

Lansing Board of Water and Light Everbridge Alert System

Consumers Energy

DTE Outage Center

To sign up for emergency alerts:

Stay ahead of road construction with MDOT

Emergency Alerts Community Notification

Emergency Alerts Nixle

Code Red Emergency Alerts

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

College preparedness data from Michigan high schools

American Red Cross Information

July 16 – 31

More ways to start and grow your emergency savings fund

How to start and grow your emergency savings fund

Michigan Economic Impact Coalition

AG Schuette’s report on Grand Rapids Home for Veterans

East Lansing Costco Application

Bush’s baked beans recall

Tips on how to avoid rental listing scams

Tips for keeping safe from ticks

Faster Horses Festival information

Information on Glioblastoma, Part 2

Information on Glioblastoma, Part 1

Meridian Township Police Citizens’ Academy

Starting a Business, Free Workshop —Michigan Small Business Development Center

Election 20XX Town Hall

July 1 – 15

Donation link for the Jaycee Park new splashpad

WRIXO, medical device-wearable

Annual Labor Day Bridge Walk Board Meeting Livestream

Bike MS information

Michigan State Parks Mammals Week List of Events

STOPPED Program Registration

Reserve A Spot for Meridian Township Blood Drive

Michigan Petroleum Pipelines, Alternatives Analysis

Know your neighborhood

Common Ground Music Festival Faqs

Food Safety Tips

Mid-Michigan Firework Shows

June 12 – 30

Vote on new Crayola blue

Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, Water Safety Information

Jackson Splash Pad Hours and Rates

Michigan Cougars

Line 5 alternatives draft report

West Nile Virus prevention tips

Faster Horses Tickets 2017

Certified retailers of eclipse eye protection:

https://www.rainbowsymphony.com/

http://www.3dglassesonline.com/

http://thousandoaksoptical.com/

http://tse17.com/

NASA information on watching eclipse safely

Fireworks Recall

FEMA Grant information

Firework Safety Tips

Comment on Straits of Mackinac construction

Grandparents University

National HIV Testing Day – Additional Resources

How to learn your HIV status: Free Screenings in Ingham County, Barry-Eaton Counties, Jackson County

Free HIV testing locations

How to stay safe in the sun

Lansing area aids network

Save Our Youth

How to spot skimmers

Hummus Recall

Michigan Challenge Ballonfest Information

Free College Day at Jackson College

Real-Time Flight Information – Bishop International Airport

Grand Ledge Community Stadium Project

Chew Rawhide Treat Recall

Pure Michigan 400 tickets

Red Cedar Jubilee Events

Joshua’s Place Facebook

City of Jackson webpage

Mayors National Climate Change Agenda

Eaton County Stand Down for Veterans

Aitch Foundation, Hidden Key Fashion Show

Oldsmobile Homecoming Information

Habi Kids Building Club Information

MSU Gran Fondo Information

ITEC – Information Technology Empowerment Center

June 1 – June 11

Go Blue guarantee information

Free Fishing

Cashew Halves Recall

Cashew Halves Recall

ProtectMIChild registration

<a href=”http://lansingjuneteenthcelebration.org” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”Lansing Juneteenth Celebration

Skin Health Resources: http://www.skincancer.org/ https://www.aad.org/support-aad

Recycle! East Lansing

Capital Area Manufacturing Council Job Fair

May 15 – 31

Ingham County Health Department- Quit Tobacco Resources

What every Michigan Bicyclist Should Know

Tick and Flea Prevention

Consumers Energy SunPower Sign Up

Graco car seat recall information

Volunteers of America Michigan

Name the Jackson Falcons

Michigan Farmers Markets that accept SNAP benefits

Community Mental Health

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Click It or Ticket Fact Sheet

Olivia Kay Foundation

Woofer Walk 5k Donations

Families Against Narcotics

State Christmas Tree Search – email to: ChristmasTree@michigan.gov

Sparrow Mobile Health Clinic

Michigan Motorcycle Training Courses

Motorcycle Safety Awareness

Tunnel to Towers 5k Run and Walk in Jackson Event Info

May 1 – 14

Michigan Small Business Development Center: Financial Management Workshop

Hannah’s House

Ted | Ideas Worth Sharing

Mother’s Day Events

Greater Lansing Food Bank

Delta Township Recycling

MSU ‘Our Commitment’ Website

Teen Citizen Jackson Police Academy application

Aunt Jemima Frozen Waffles, Pancakes and French Toast recall

East Lansing Center City District Project

Contact a MSP Recruiter

Wildcats Cheer Pride

ePIFanyNow Website

Regulate Michigan

What: U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee Field Hearing on the 2018 Farm Bill

When: Saturday, May 6, 2017

Hearing: 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EDT

Press Conference: 12:30 p.m. EDT

Where: Saginaw Valley Research & Extension Center – Michigan State University, 3775 S Reese Rd, Frankenmuth, MI

Who: U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Pat Roberts (R-Kan.)

Farm Bill Hearing:

Link to Watch

Link to leave testimony or comment

Association for Children’s Mental Health

Andy’s Angels

Greater Lansing Food Bank, 11th Annual Empty Plate Dinner Information

Sparrow Pet Therapy

Lupus Foundation information

Secretary of State sample ballots for May 2 election

Review The First 100 Days of the Trump Administration Registration

April 16 – 30

ASPPIRE Bowl-A-Thon

Beerfest at the Ballpark

Bissell Empty the Shelter locations

Mini Maker Faire

View your ballot before voting

Capital Area Take Back Meds Program

American Association of Universities report on sexual assault

MSU sex assault victim resources

MDHHS : Child Abuse & Neglect Resources

Michigan Voter Information

Michels Charlotte Job Application

Ele’s Place Donations

GM Ignition Switch Recall

Campbell Soup Company Chicken Soup product recalls

Jalapeno Chip recall

Komen Michigan Home Page

Big Green Gig

Earth Day River Clean Up

Substance abuse help

March For Science – Lansing

Howell Job Fair

State Rep. Laura Cox Sexual Assault Bill

State Sen. Rebekah Warren Sexual Assault Bill

State Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker Sexual Assault Bill

Wharton Center 35th Anniversary line-up

Greater Lansing Food Bank

Safety For You: Keeping Your Kids Safe

Apply for IRS tax deadline extension for free

How to file for a tax extension

Consumers Energy appliance recycling program

April 1 – 15

IRS Tax Filing Extension

Ingham County Central Dispatch

IRS Tax Tips

Mackinac Bridge Authority

Check on professional fundraisers

Spotting fake news on Facebook

MSU Science Festival

Ways to keep your information online private

Capital City Film Festival

Flooding preparation reminders

How to make donations to benefit preschool education

Michigan Technology Center Cybersecurity

Lansing City Council Welcoming City Draft Resolution

Easter Bunny Lansing Mall

Bath Township Police Department April Fools’ Prank

Mylan Epipen Recall: 800-796-9526

March 19 – 31

Ingham County Parks

Immunization Information

2017 Neighborhood in Bloom Plant Kit Application

American Cancer Society

Love For Adoption

Michigan Convoy for Wildfire Relief Info

Epilepsy Foundation Michigan

Nissan Recall

OK Foods Breaded Chicken Recall

MSU Title IX homepage

Jackson Home and Lifestyle Show information

Michigan Automated Prescription System Guidelines

Lansing Community College Technical Careers Open House Web Page

MSU Safe Ride Program

Forest Health

(RED) Campaign and Special Edition Red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

Salmonella risk for pig ear treats

Michigan Small Business Development Center

Sign up for swim lessons through the Red Cross

Water Safety: Kids learn to swim before they can walk

Poison Control website

Michigan DNR boating safety

It’s On Us MSU

March 1 – March 18

Meals on Wheels volunteer info

March Reading Month

Opioid Addiction Groups

Guide to quit smoking

Guide to quit smoking

U.S. News & World Report top graduate programs

Chef Isaac’s Corned Beef and Cabbage

Carbon Monoxide Safety

Rosh Sensors



Medical Form for BWL

Medical Form for Consumers Energy

Food after an outage: What to save and what to toss

Help Filing Insurance Claims

Storm damage scam watch: Better Business Bureau

BWL Customers: Text “out” or “outage” to 898295 to receive restoration time estimate

Americorps information

2017 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures

Help with keeping lights, heat on in your home

Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support

How to report scams to the Michigan Attorney General

Lansing Lugnuts ticket information

Information on Michigan Auto Insurance laws

Free smoke detector installation: 517-484-7461

How to save on electricity with Consumers Energy

FAFSA information

Tri-County Office On Aging (Meals On Wheels)

February 13 – February 28

Michigan’s Children

Males and eating disorders

General eating disorder information

Mayo Clinic information on anorexia

Book: Dying To Be Perfect

Lansing Lugnuts Jobs

Pro Obamacare Rallies: Jackson, Lansing

Flu Prevention Strategies

Human Trafficking Documentary “Break the Chain”

Marketing your Business—Michigan Small Business Development Center

MSU Rodeo Club Information

Flint Water Crisis Report

Free Fishing Weekend

Michigan Free Tax Help

Jaundice and TheraB information

Heart Health Month

Vizio settlement information

February 1 – February 12

House Bill No. 4192 – “The revised school code”

Special Olympics Michigan

CBS Nation Tracker Poll

Sargento Cheese Recall Information

Michigan Republican Party Convention

Habitat for Humanity Capital Region — 30th Anniversary Bracelet Information

Celebrating Spartans: York Project

Governor Snyder 2018 budget proposal

Dog Food recall

Non-Discrimination Ordinance, City of Jackson

Michigan Attorney General’s Office – Human Trafficking Resources

Michigan Small Business Development Center—Starting a Business

Waverly Community Schools Board apology letter

Student debt planning assistance

Michigan Department of Environmental Quality – Michigan E Coli mapper

Last Chance Rescue Valentine Photo contest: paws4newbeginnings@yahoo.com

MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon’s letter regarding Larry Nassar investigation

American Heart Association – Heart disease information and staying healthy

Mayo Clinic – Heart disease

Center for Disease Control – Heart disease

Habitat for Humanity Capitol Region – habitatcr.org

Free financial counseling for repaying student loans

January 16 – 31

Human Trafficking Resources

Michigan Small Business Development Center—Making Your Business Legal Workshop

Free tax help in Michigan

Data Privacy Day

Facebook Security Key

Wallet Hub ACA Repeal Affects

Tips for building a Child ID Kit

Red Cross – Find a drive by ZIP code

Michigan College Access Network Homepage

For Tickets to see the ‘Three Men and A Tenor 25’ show at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center call (517) 541-5690

Charity Watch

GuideStar

Charity Navigator

MI Food Bank Access to Nutrition

Gmail: Set up your 2-Step Verification

Milk lawsuit information

United States Postal Service

Creating Vision Boards Workshop

Link to watch Governor Rick Snyder’s State of the State Address Jan. 2017

January 1 – 15

Register for “Affordable Care Act”

32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon

Ringling Bros. Circus

Gun Policy Bill

Toyota recall information

Michigan Princess Riverboat

Danielle Stislicki Homepage

Where to purchase Green Light Project bulbs

Vaccines and Autism

Centers for Disease Control on Vaccines and Autism

Finding Money For Small Businesses – Workshop

Finding the Money: Capital Sources for Small Business

Michigan Small Business Development Center: Starting A Business

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Regulations

Capital Region International Airport TSA Regulations

Takata Airbag Recall

Public report on Russian Cyber Attacks

McLaren Hospice Information

Canned Cat Food Recall

Mac N Cheese Cups Recall

North American International Auto Show Tickets

FAFSA

2016 Auto Sale Numbers

Lansing Everett High Band Trump Inauguration trip donations: Payments should be made payable to Lansing Everett Band Boosters and can be sent to the attention of Penny Filonczuk, 3900 Stable St., Lansing, MI 48910

IKEA secure kits

Granger Christmas Tree Disposal Service

Creative Ways To Recycle Your Christmas Tree

East Lansing Christmas Tree Recycling Centers

Meridian Township Christmas Tree Recycling

December 18 – 31

JATA Shuttle Service (517) 788-8410

Lyft Ride Estimator

Uber Ride Estimator

National Health Information

Better Business Bureau Scamtracker

Information on MSU cyberattack

Fostering Futures Scholarship Fund – Donate

World Health Organization – National Health Rankings

Donate food/money for those in need

Free radon test kits for Barry and Eaton County residents

Register your drone with the FAA

Give Back Box information

Restaurants in Greater Lansing open for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2016

Bridgette’s Music, Facebook Page

Three Men and A Tenor 25th Anniversary Concert Ft. Bridgette

Michigan Theatre – 517-783-0962 – AN EVENING WITH TRAVIS TRITT

Salvation Army Lansing

michigan.gov – Adoption and Foster Care resource center

michigan.gov – Adoption guide

michigan.gov – Foster Care guide

December 1 – 17

Michigan Small Business Development Center — Business Legal Issues

Wharton Center – A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder

Keeping Pets Healthy and Safe in the Cold Weather – Humane Society

CDC- Frostbite Safety

Ingham County Animal Control Shelter

Wreaths Across America information

Burchfield Park snow & rental info

Flint Water Updates

DNR Campground Host Applications

Love Lansing Christmas

Old Newsboys of Greater Lansing

Consumers Energy Holiday Safety Tips

President-Elect Donald J. Trump for the USA Thank You Tour 2016 Friday at the DeltaPlex in Grand Rapids

Michigan 21st Century Infrastructure Commission Report

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development

Operation Good Cheer

Do1Thing information

World AIDS Day : Barry-Eaton District Health Department : Eaton County – (517) 541-2630 , Barry County – (269) 798-4133

MSU AIDS Memorial Quilt

Lansing Area AIDS Network

Starting a New Business – Michigan Small Business Development Center

November 14 – 30

Veterans and agriculture program

Submit a car safety complaint

Lansing Area Safety Council

Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance

Charity Watch

GuideStar

Charity Navigator

Ingham County Clerk recount worker information

Apple Pay

Consumer Energy Heat Assistance CARE

Shamayim Harris Neighborhood Revitalization

Small Business Saturday

Consumers Energy Care

GoFundMe for slain WSU police officer Collin Rose

Tech Under the Tree, Cool Christmas Gift Ideas: Samsung, Verizon, Google, Google

The WarmMe

Consumer Reports on Car Safety

CDC, Car Seat Safety Information

Find a Red Cross Blood Drive Near You

Red Cross C.P.R. and Heimlech Maneuver Classes

Winter Car Care and Gear

Lansing Police “Vacation House Check” Phone Number: (517) 483-4469

Meridian Township Police Department “Property Check Request” Form

U.S. Surgeon General report on addiction

Ingham County Medical Care Facility Calendar

Ingham County Health Department Stop Smoking Program

Human trafficking resources: House of Promise Michigan Abolitionist Project

W.A.T.C.H. list of dangerous toys

“Sparty’s Cabin” online auction

Deer hunting information

Chronic Wasting Disease Information

Michigan Small Business Development Center – What’s Hot in Hiring

Fly Lansing Security

Michigan Small Business Development Center – Microsoft 360 Made Easy

November 1 – 13

Firecracker Foundation SoulFire

Virtual reality tour of the Vietnam Wall

State of Spartan Health survey

Pets For Vets

Art Therapy for Sexual Assault Victims

CATA Free Rides fro Election Day

Donald Trump Grand Rapids Rally

Hillary Clinton Grand Rapids Rally

Frozen strawberry recall locations

Voting tips from State of Michigan Board of Elections

New Lansing School District Sexual Violence Policy

Update on Chronic Wasting Disease in Michigan deer herd

Hillary Cliinton, Eastern Market Visit Details

Gov. Mike Pence, Lansing Visit Registration

National Alliance on Mental Health Michigan

Where to find Affordable Health Care affiliates

Michigan Small Business Development Center: Introduction to Emergency Preparedness

Stiggy’s Dog Organization – Rescuing One to Rescue Another

October 17 – 31

Operation Gratitude: Donating candy for veterans

Breast Cancer Resources and Fund Details through MSU

Sign up to Donate Blood for MSU vs PSU Challenge

Meridian Township, Red Cedar Clean up

City of Jackson Leaf Pick Up Map

MSU President Simon’s letter to Spartan fans

Halloween Safety Reminders for the Family

Affordale Care Act information

How to find Gwen’s Bagels for breast cancer research

Successful Selling

Help for Substance Use, Problem Gambling, or Mental Health in Michigan

Help for Domestic Abuse Victims

Local shelters participating in free adoptions October 22

Drop-off locations for Michigan State Police National Prescription Drug Take-back Day

Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame Inductees

#SocialMediaForYourBusiness

Breast Cancer Caregiver Komen Retreat

Cypress Home Care Caregiver Retreat

Jackson Caregivers Retreat: Email jacksoncaregiversretreat@gmail.com

Kuster’s cheese recall information

October 1 – 16

About Legionella

Blood Donation Site

Consumers Energy Home Heating Advice

MSU Pompon Homepage

Donate or find out if a child qualifies for free “Weekend Survival Kits”

Michigan Small Business Development Center

Resources for Human Trafficking

Checking charities before donating

Michigan Small Business Development Center – Getting On Facebook

Resources for Heroin Addicts in Michigan

Michigan League for Public Policy

NAMI Family-to-Family program, Monday October 10 – 6:00 p.m.

Fire Prevention Week Information

Clinton Campaign in Detroit Registration

Quality Dairy gallon bottled water recall

Michigan Small Business Development Center

Start Your Creative Business on Etsy

Breast Cancer tips

Healthy lifestyle choices

Knowing your risks

Self-breast checks

Sparrow Breast Cancer Clinic

The Susan G. Komen organization

East Lansing Stronger Together Rally with Senator Bernie Sanders

Sparrow Breast Cancer Clinic

Assistance for Victims of the NECC Injections

Michigan Medigap Subsidy

MSU Gear Up

Lansing Promise

September 19 – 30

State resources for sexual assault survivors

Greater Lansing Balloon Festival

TEAM SBA – Financing Roundtable

Tyson Foods Recall

Register for 9/28/16 Trump visit to Novi – 2 ticket limit

Michigan Small Business Development Center

Democratic Presidential Debate Watch Sign Up

Affected Wendy’s Data Breach Locations

Lansing’s proposed medical marijuana ordinance

Ken Burns ticket information

Search for a job in Michigan

Moving Old Town Railroad Tower donations

Kellogg’s Eggo Recall

City of Jackson water flushing schedule map

Kid identification stickers for car seats

Students for Hillary Event with Chelsea Clinton RSVP

September 1 – 18

Jackson County Lead Exposure Information

Shalom Center for Justice and Peace Facebook Page

Michigan Search and Rescue

Michigan BluesFest (in Old Town Lansing)

Lansing Promise Scholarship

HOPE Scholarships

Lansing Crime Mapping

Special Olympics Michigan

Lansing Community College Veteran Job Fair

Capital Area United Way Home Page

State of Michigan Board of Education guidelines on LGBTQ policies

Donate to Susan G. Komen Michigan

US News & World Report college rankings

Business Buying Alternatives

Lansing Voter Registration Information

Capital Region International Airport

9/11 15th Memorial Live Stream

Red Cross Blood Donations

United Way of Jackson County Home Page

Tim Busfield’s Performance Warm-Up Class Information Page

MSU Sexual assault help and counseling

MSU Sexual Misconduct and Relationship Violence Resources

National Preparedness Month

Department of Natural Resources conservation officer application

MSU Tailgate Rules

Spartan Stadium Policies

How to spot credit card skimmers (YouTube video)

East Lansing Go Green Campaign

Entenmann’s Little Bites recall