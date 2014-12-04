Substance Abuse Help
Heroin and Opioid Addiction: Resources and Substance Abuse Programs
Heroin and Opioid Addiction: Daily Support Meetings
Heroin and Opioid Addiction: Family Support Groups
Substance abuse help in Ingham County
Substance abuse help in Jackson County
Jackson Recovery Resource Center
The Recovery Village Heroin addiction information
Gas Prices
Power Outages:
Lansing Board of Water and Light
Lansing Board of Water and Light Everbridge Alert System
To sign up for emergency alerts:
Stay ahead of road construction with MDOT
Emergency Alerts Community Notification
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
College preparedness data from Michigan high schools
American Red Cross Information
July 16 – 31
More ways to start and grow your emergency savings fund
How to start and grow your emergency savings fund
Michigan Economic Impact Coalition
AG Schuette’s report on Grand Rapids Home for Veterans
East Lansing Costco Application
Tips on how to avoid rental listing scams
Tips for keeping safe from ticks
Faster Horses Festival information
Information on Glioblastoma, Part 2
Information on Glioblastoma, Part 1
Meridian Township Police Citizens’ Academy
Starting a Business, Free Workshop —Michigan Small Business Development Center
July 1 – 15
Donation link for the Jaycee Park new splashpad
WRIXO, medical device-wearable
Annual Labor Day Bridge Walk Board Meeting Livestream
Michigan State Parks Mammals Week List of Events
Reserve A Spot for Meridian Township Blood Drive
Michigan Petroleum Pipelines, Alternatives Analysis
Common Ground Music Festival Faqs
June 12 – 30
Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, Water Safety Information
Jackson Splash Pad Hours and Rates
Line 5 alternatives draft report
West Nile Virus prevention tips
Certified retailers of eclipse eye protection:
https://www.rainbowsymphony.com/
http://www.3dglassesonline.com/
http://thousandoaksoptical.com/
http://tse17.com/
NASA information on watching eclipse safely
Comment on Straits of Mackinac construction
National HIV Testing Day – Additional Resources
How to learn your HIV status: Free Screenings in Ingham County, Barry-Eaton Counties, Jackson County
Michigan Challenge Ballonfest Information
Free College Day at Jackson College
Real-Time Flight Information – Bishop International Airport
Grand Ledge Community Stadium Project
Mayors National Climate Change Agenda
Eaton County Stand Down for Veterans
Aitch Foundation, Hidden Key Fashion Show
Oldsmobile Homecoming Information
Habi Kids Building Club Information
ITEC – Information Technology Empowerment Center
June 1 – June 11
<a href=”http://lansingjuneteenthcelebration.org” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”Lansing Juneteenth Celebration
Skin Health Resources: http://www.skincancer.org/ https://www.aad.org/support-aad
Capital Area Manufacturing Council Job Fair
May 15 – 31
Ingham County Health Department- Quit Tobacco Resources
What every Michigan Bicyclist Should Know
Consumers Energy SunPower Sign Up
Graco car seat recall information
Volunteers of America Michigan
Michigan Farmers Markets that accept SNAP benefits
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
State Christmas Tree Search – email to: ChristmasTree@michigan.gov
Michigan Motorcycle Training Courses
Tunnel to Towers 5k Run and Walk in Jackson Event Info
May 1 – 14
Michigan Small Business Development Center: Financial Management Workshop
Teen Citizen Jackson Police Academy application
Aunt Jemima Frozen Waffles, Pancakes and French Toast recall
East Lansing Center City District Project
What: U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee Field Hearing on the 2018 Farm Bill
When: Saturday, May 6, 2017
Hearing: 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EDT
Press Conference: 12:30 p.m. EDT
Where: Saginaw Valley Research & Extension Center – Michigan State University, 3775 S Reese Rd, Frankenmuth, MI
Who: U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and Pat Roberts (R-Kan.)
Farm Bill Hearing:
Link to leave testimony or comment
Association for Children’s Mental Health
Greater Lansing Food Bank, 11th Annual Empty Plate Dinner Information
Secretary of State sample ballots for May 2 election
Review The First 100 Days of the Trump Administration Registration
April 16 – 30
Bissell Empty the Shelter locations
View your ballot before voting
Capital Area Take Back Meds Program
American Association of Universities report on sexual assault
MSU sex assault victim resources
MDHHS : Child Abuse & Neglect Resources
Michels Charlotte Job Application
Campbell Soup Company Chicken Soup product recalls
State Rep. Laura Cox Sexual Assault Bill
State Sen. Rebekah Warren Sexual Assault Bill
State Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker Sexual Assault Bill
Wharton Center 35th Anniversary line-up
Safety For You: Keeping Your Kids Safe
Apply for IRS tax deadline extension for free
How to file for a tax extension
Consumers Energy appliance recycling program
April 1 – 15
Ingham County Central Dispatch
Check on professional fundraisers
Spotting fake news on Facebook
Ways to keep your information online private
Flooding preparation reminders
How to make donations to benefit preschool education
Michigan Technology Center Cybersecurity
Lansing City Council Welcoming City Draft Resolution
Bath Township Police Department April Fools’ Prank
Mylan Epipen Recall: 800-796-9526
March 19 – 31
2017 Neighborhood in Bloom Plant Kit Application
Michigan Convoy for Wildfire Relief Info
OK Foods Breaded Chicken Recall
Jackson Home and Lifestyle Show information
Michigan Automated Prescription System Guidelines
Lansing Community College Technical Careers Open House Web Page
(RED) Campaign and Special Edition Red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
Salmonella risk for pig ear treats
Michigan Small Business Development Center
Sign up for swim lessons through the Red Cross
Water Safety: Kids learn to swim before they can walk
March 1 – March 18
Meals on Wheels volunteer info
U.S. News & World Report top graduate programs
Chef Isaac’s Corned Beef and Cabbage
Rosh Sensors
Medical Form for BWL
Medical Form for Consumers Energy
Food after an outage: What to save and what to toss
Storm damage scam watch: Better Business Bureau
BWL Customers: Text “out” or “outage” to 898295 to receive restoration time estimate
2017 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures
Help with keeping lights, heat on in your home
Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support
How to report scams to the Michigan Attorney General
Lansing Lugnuts ticket information
Information on Michigan Auto Insurance laws
Free smoke detector installation: 517-484-7461
How to save on electricity with Consumers Energy
Tri-County Office On Aging (Meals On Wheels)
February 13 – February 28
General eating disorder information
Mayo Clinic information on anorexia
Pro Obamacare Rallies: Jackson, Lansing
Human Trafficking Documentary “Break the Chain”
Marketing your Business—Michigan Small Business Development Center
Jaundice and TheraB information
February 1 – February 12
House Bill No. 4192 – “The revised school code”
Sargento Cheese Recall Information
Michigan Republican Party Convention
Habitat for Humanity Capital Region — 30th Anniversary Bracelet Information
Celebrating Spartans: York Project
Governor Snyder 2018 budget proposal
Non-Discrimination Ordinance, City of Jackson
Michigan Attorney General’s Office – Human Trafficking Resources
Michigan Small Business Development Center—Starting a Business
Waverly Community Schools Board apology letter
Student debt planning assistance
Michigan Department of Environmental Quality – Michigan E Coli mapper
Last Chance Rescue Valentine Photo contest: paws4newbeginnings@yahoo.com
MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon’s letter regarding Larry Nassar investigation
American Heart Association – Heart disease information and staying healthy
Mayo Clinic – Heart disease
Center for Disease Control – Heart disease
Habitat for Humanity Capitol Region – habitatcr.org
Free financial counseling for repaying student loans
January 16 – 31
Michigan Small Business Development Center—Making Your Business Legal Workshop
Tips for building a Child ID Kit
Red Cross – Find a drive by ZIP code
Michigan College Access Network Homepage
For Tickets to see the ‘Three Men and A Tenor 25’ show at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center call (517) 541-5690
MI Food Bank Access to Nutrition
Gmail: Set up your 2-Step Verification
Creating Vision Boards Workshop
Link to watch Governor Rick Snyder’s State of the State Address Jan. 2017
January 1 – 15
Register for “Affordable Care Act”
32nd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon
Where to purchase Green Light Project bulbs
Centers for Disease Control on Vaccines and Autism
Finding Money For Small Businesses – Workshop
Finding the Money: Capital Sources for Small Business
Michigan Small Business Development Center: Starting A Business
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Regulations
Capital Region International Airport TSA Regulations
Public report on Russian Cyber Attacks
North American International Auto Show Tickets
Lansing Everett High Band Trump Inauguration trip donations: Payments should be made payable to Lansing Everett Band Boosters and can be sent to the attention of Penny Filonczuk, 3900 Stable St., Lansing, MI 48910
Granger Christmas Tree Disposal Service
Creative Ways To Recycle Your Christmas Tree
East Lansing Christmas Tree Recycling Centers
Meridian Township Christmas Tree Recycling
December 18 – 31
JATA Shuttle Service (517) 788-8410
Better Business Bureau Scamtracker
Information on MSU cyberattack
Fostering Futures Scholarship Fund – Donate
World Health Organization – National Health Rankings
Donate food/money for those in need
Free radon test kits for Barry and Eaton County residents
Register your drone with the FAA
Restaurants in Greater Lansing open for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2016
Bridgette’s Music, Facebook Page
Three Men and A Tenor 25th Anniversary Concert Ft. Bridgette
Michigan Theatre – 517-783-0962 – AN EVENING WITH TRAVIS TRITT
Salvation Army Lansing
michigan.gov – Adoption and Foster Care resource center
michigan.gov – Adoption guide
michigan.gov – Foster Care guide
December 1 – 17
Michigan Small Business Development Center — Business Legal Issues
Wharton Center – A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder
Keeping Pets Healthy and Safe in the Cold Weather – Humane Society
CDC- Frostbite Safety
Ingham County Animal Control Shelter
Wreaths Across America information
Burchfield Park snow & rental info
DNR Campground Host Applications
Old Newsboys of Greater Lansing
Consumers Energy Holiday Safety Tips
President-Elect Donald J. Trump for the USA Thank You Tour 2016 Friday at the DeltaPlex in Grand Rapids
Michigan 21st Century Infrastructure Commission Report
Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development
World AIDS Day : Barry-Eaton District Health Department : Eaton County – (517) 541-2630 , Barry County – (269) 798-4133
Starting a New Business – Michigan Small Business Development Center
November 14 – 30
Veterans and agriculture program
Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance
Ingham County Clerk recount worker information
Consumer Energy Heat Assistance CARE
Shamayim Harris Neighborhood Revitalization
GoFundMe for slain WSU police officer Collin Rose
Tech Under the Tree, Cool Christmas Gift Ideas: Samsung, Verizon, Google, Google
Consumer Reports on Car Safety
CDC, Car Seat Safety Information
Find a Red Cross Blood Drive Near You
Red Cross C.P.R. and Heimlech Maneuver Classes
Lansing Police “Vacation House Check” Phone Number: (517) 483-4469
Meridian Township Police Department “Property Check Request” Form
U.S. Surgeon General report on addiction
Ingham County Medical Care Facility Calendar
Ingham County Health Department Stop Smoking Program
Human trafficking resources: House of Promise Michigan Abolitionist Project
W.A.T.C.H. list of dangerous toys
“Sparty’s Cabin” online auction
Chronic Wasting Disease Information
Michigan Small Business Development Center – What’s Hot in Hiring
Michigan Small Business Development Center – Microsoft 360 Made Easy
November 1 – 13
Firecracker Foundation SoulFire
Virtual reality tour of the Vietnam Wall
State of Spartan Health survey
Art Therapy for Sexual Assault Victims
CATA Free Rides fro Election Day
Donald Trump Grand Rapids Rally
Hillary Clinton Grand Rapids Rally
Frozen strawberry recall locations
Voting tips from State of Michigan Board of Elections
New Lansing School District Sexual Violence Policy
Update on Chronic Wasting Disease in Michigan deer herd
Hillary Cliinton, Eastern Market Visit Details
Gov. Mike Pence, Lansing Visit Registration
National Alliance on Mental Health Michigan
Where to find Affordable Health Care affiliates
Michigan Small Business Development Center: Introduction to Emergency Preparedness
Stiggy’s Dog Organization – Rescuing One to Rescue Another
October 17 – 31
Operation Gratitude: Donating candy for veterans
Breast Cancer Resources and Fund Details through MSU
Sign up to Donate Blood for MSU vs PSU Challenge
Meridian Township, Red Cedar Clean up
City of Jackson Leaf Pick Up Map
MSU President Simon’s letter to Spartan fans
Halloween Safety Reminders for the Family
Affordale Care Act information
How to find Gwen’s Bagels for breast cancer research
Help for Substance Use, Problem Gambling, or Mental Health in Michigan
Help for Domestic Abuse Victims
Local shelters participating in free adoptions October 22
Drop-off locations for Michigan State Police National Prescription Drug Take-back Day
Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame Inductees
Breast Cancer Caregiver Komen Retreat
Cypress Home Care Caregiver Retreat
Jackson Caregivers Retreat: Email jacksoncaregiversretreat@gmail.com
Kuster’s cheese recall information
October 1 – 16
Consumers Energy Home Heating Advice
Donate or find out if a child qualifies for free “Weekend Survival Kits”
Michigan Small Business Development Center
Resources for Human Trafficking
Checking charities before donating
Michigan Small Business Development Center – Getting On Facebook
Resources for Heroin Addicts in Michigan
Michigan League for Public Policy
NAMI Family-to-Family program, Monday October 10 – 6:00 p.m.
Fire Prevention Week Information
Clinton Campaign in Detroit Registration
Quality Dairy gallon bottled water recall
Michigan Small Business Development Center
Start Your Creative Business on Etsy
Breast Cancer tips
The Susan G. Komen organization
East Lansing Stronger Together Rally with Senator Bernie Sanders
Assistance for Victims of the NECC Injections
September 19 – 30
State resources for sexual assault survivors
Greater Lansing Balloon Festival
TEAM SBA – Financing Roundtable
Register for 9/28/16 Trump visit to Novi – 2 ticket limit
Michigan Small Business Development Center
Democratic Presidential Debate Watch Sign Up
Affected Wendy’s Data Breach Locations
Lansing’s proposed medical marijuana ordinance
Moving Old Town Railroad Tower donations
City of Jackson water flushing schedule map
Kid identification stickers for car seats
Students for Hillary Event with Chelsea Clinton RSVP
September 1 – 18
Jackson County Lead Exposure Information
Shalom Center for Justice and Peace Facebook Page
Michigan BluesFest (in Old Town Lansing)
Lansing Community College Veteran Job Fair
Capital Area United Way Home Page
State of Michigan Board of Education guidelines on LGBTQ policies
Donate to Susan G. Komen Michigan
US News & World Report college rankings
Lansing Voter Registration Information
Capital Region International Airport
9/11 15th Memorial Live Stream
United Way of Jackson County Home Page
Tim Busfield’s Performance Warm-Up Class Information Page
MSU Sexual assault help and counseling
MSU Sexual Misconduct and Relationship Violence Resources
Department of Natural Resources conservation officer application
How to spot credit card skimmers (YouTube video)
East Lansing Go Green Campaign
